Newcastle and Manchester United disagree over Jesse Lingard transfer

Newcastle are interested in signing Jesse Lingard this month, and Manchester United are open to letting the 29-year-old leave under certain conditions. However, the two clubs are still unable to reach an agreement, according to Sky Sports, with the main issue being the type of the proposed deal.

Newcastle are interested in a loan. They’ve already completed the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood from Burnley on permanent deals, and they aren’t willing to make many more long-term investments at this point because it remains to be seen if they will still be playing in the Premier League come next season.

Lingard himself also favours a move to St. James Park on a temporary basis at the moment, with the prospect of Newcastle potentially being relegated not being the only reason for it. His contract with United expires at the end of the season, and he feels he would have more options to choose from regarding a potential destination in the summer.

However, United are not keen on such a deal. They would prefer to get some money for Lingard’s services, which means their stance is – a permanent deal now or nothing. If they are to lose the forward for free, they would like to have him in their ranks for the rest of the season, rather than letting him play for another club in that time.

One way or the other, Lingard’s days as a Manchester United player are coming to a close. He will leave Old Trafford; it only remains to be seen whether it happens this month or in the summer.