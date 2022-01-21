Barcelona in Oscar talks

Barcelona are in talks to sign Oscar from Shanghai Port (formerly Shanghai SIPG), the 30-year-old has revealed.

Having played for Sao Paulo and Internacional in Brazil, Oscar joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 and spent four and a half years at Stamford Bridge. He helped the London Blues win the Premier League twice, the 2013 Europa League and the 2015 League Cup, making a total of 203 appearances in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing 37 assists.

In January 2017, he moved to China for a reported fee of around €60 million. The attacking midfielder has 48 caps as a Brazil international under his belt, with 12 goals for his country.

“Barcelona got in touch with my agent to find out if it was a possibility,” Oscar told TNT Sports in Brazil.

“They know our league is going to be halted here until March, so given my attributes and the fact that Barcelona are going through a tough time, particularly on the financial side, they’ve been speaking to my agent and I heard about their interest.

“They’re still in talks, so they’re trying to see if it’s an option. There’s also the issue with registering players, so I’d have to speak to my club here about releasing me.”

Oscar’s contract with Shanghai Port expires at the end of 2024, which obviously means Barcelona would obviously have to pay a fee to secure his services.

The Catalan club have already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City this month, while Ousmane Dembele is likely to leave Camp Nou before the winter window closes. If not, he’ll leave as a free agent in the summer.