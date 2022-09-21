Youri Tielemans does not regret staying at Leicester

Youri Tielemans was heavily linked with departure from Leicester City throughout the summer transfer window. Arsenal were said to be leading the race for a long time, being on the hunt for a midfielder, but they reportedly decided their need for a classic, physical, defensive No. 6 was greater than the one for a more creative midfield player, which is what the Belgium international is by trade.

Other clubs were mentioned as well, namely Newcastle and even Liverpool, but nothing came of any of the links, and Tielemans stayed put for what appears set to be the last year of his contract at the King Power Stadium. As things stand, there is very little chance he’ll be signing a new one between now and the end of June 2023.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old claims he hasn’t regretted staying put for the time being, despite feeling the life at Leicester City tough at the moment. The Foxes currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, with one draw and six defeats on their record and a single point to their name.

Right now, Tielemans is away on international duty and is preparing to take the trip to Qatar for the upcoming World Cup, but he says it’s not easy to put the negativity of the situation at the club out of his mind.

“I’m happy to get a bit of fresh air here [with Belgium] because it’s tough at Leicester right now,” the midfielder said in a Belgium press conference (via Sky Sports). “It’s clear that things are not going well at the club. We are doing everything we can as a team.

“At Leicester, the consecutive defeats have affected us as a group. We need to benefit from this break to recharge our batteries. It’s hard to get it off my mind as it keeps running through my head. Only my kids sometimes prevent me from thinking about it.”