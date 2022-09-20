Could Marco Asensio leave Real Madrid for Barcelona?

Marco Asensio is in his final year of contract at Real Madrid and as things stand at the moment, it doesn’t look as if his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu will be extended. Naturally, there is plenty of interest in a player of his quality who turns 27 in a few months, especially if there is a possibility of acquiring his services without paying a transfer fee.

But Mundo Deportivo have made a rather shocking claim, reporting that one of the clubs monitoring Asensio’s performances and any related developments is Barcelona. There has been no direct trading between the El Clasico rivals for over two decades, not since Luis Figo became the world’s most expensive player by leaving Barcelona for Real Madrid in 2000.

Could Asensio tread the same path in the other direction next summer?