Spurs to wait before offering Harry Kane new deal

Tottenham Hotspur offered Harry Kane new contract when Manchester City’s interest in his services last summer took a serious turn, with the Premier League champions reportedly ready to pay well in excess of £100 million to sign their primary attacking target. Kane rejected the offer, but in the end, City had to settle for paying Aston Villa that amount for Jack Grealish, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy dug in his heels and refused point-blank to enter any negotiations about Kane.

Kane went on to prove City were wrong to give up on their efforts a few days ago by scoring twice at the Etihad, putting a significant dent in their confidence of defending the league title. However, speaking after the match, City boss Pep Guardiola stated that his club’s interest in the striker was now a thing of the past.

Kane will have two years remaining on his current deal at the end of this season. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the 28-year-old isn’t sure at this point that he wants to recommit his future. He is prepared to wait a while, and see if the club will take an upwards trajectory henceforth, though he’s openly pronounced his approval of coaching Antonio Conte’s methods already.

And Spurs aren’t in a hurry to get things done on that front either. For their part, they’re willing to wait on Kane to make his mind up before choosing the course of action to take next.

Kane has scored 17 goals and produced three assists in 34 matches in all competitions this season.