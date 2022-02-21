Neymar wants future MLS move

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar says he would like to try his luck in the American MLS at some point between now and the end of his career. At the age of 30, there are obviously quite a few years of Neymar left for football fans around the world to enjoy, but the Brazilian has no problem with looking ahead.

Asked at the Fenomenos podcast if he would ever played in Brazil again, the world’s most expensive player ever expressed reservations about that.

“I don’t know if I’ll play in Brazil again,” he said.

“I have some doubts about that. I’d love to play in the US actually. I’d love to play there at least for a season.

“First of all their season is shorter, so I’d get three months’ vacation,” he added jokingly.

“I joke with my friends that I will retire when I’m 32. But it’s just a joke. I don’t know.

“Honestly, I will play until I’m mentally tired. If my mental health is ok and my body as well. Physically, I think I’ll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing.”