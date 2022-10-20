Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United have issued an official statement that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be a part of the squad for their Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea,” the statement reads.

“The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

United beat Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening by 2-0, courtesy of goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes. The game had already been wrapped up and its final minutes in progress, when Ronaldo was seen walking into the tunnel towards the dressing rooms in a disgruntled fashion.

It was later revealed that manager Erik ten Hag had wanted the Portuguese veteran to come on for the final moments of the game, which he refused to do. Consequently, he’s been dropped from the squad and is expected to train separately in the coming days.

Ronaldo wanted to leave United during the summer but agent Jorge Mendes obviously failed to find him a suitable destination, and he ended up staying put for what appears to be a season of discontent, his surely final at the club.

Less than 24 hours after the Spurs match, claims have appeared that Ronaldo’s contract with United is close to being terminated.

#Cristiano Ronaldo getting closer and closer to terminating his contract with Manchester United. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) October 20, 2022

If that happens, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could join Inter Miami. David Beckham is believed to have already spoken to him about a move there.