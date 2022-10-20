Chelsea make Jude Bellingham primary target

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have made Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their primary transfer target for next summer.

The 19-year-old midfielder is already on the wish lists of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid, which obviously means that the race for his services is set to be a feisty affair.

Since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City just over two years ago, Bellingham has shown that the hype developing around him is founded on pure quality and talent. This season, he’s made a total of 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and contributing two assists.

Bellginham is expected to play an important role for Gareth Southgate’s England at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.