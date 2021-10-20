Chelsea ‘talking regularly’ about Haaland – Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the possibility of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund is constantly being discussed at the club.

Haaland has been in much demand, having proven he belongs in the very top bracket of players with incredible numbers since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2020. The 6’4” striker has 89 goal involvements (70 goals, 19 assists) in just 69 matches in all competitions for the German club at the moment.

Such quality was never going to go unnoticed. Real Madrid are said to be devising a strategy of signing him along with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, PSG are believed to be completely ready to move for Haaland themselves if Mbappe goes to Madrid. Manchester City failed to sign Harry Kane this summer due to Tottenham Hotspur refusing to sell under any circumstances, and the Premier League champions are tipped to move for Haaland in 2022 as well.

It’s also worth noting that the 21-year-old Norwegian reportedly has a €75 million release clause in his current deal that kicks in next summer, as well as that Dortmund want to keep him for years to come, while refusing to either confirm or deny the existence of such a clause.

With all this in mind, the task of signing Haaland won’t be easy for any club, even one as rich as Chelsea, but Tuchel has told SportBild that Haaland is constantly a subject of talk within the club.

“We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do,” Tuchel said.

“Of course we talk regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League.”

Unable to sign Haaland this year, Chelsea turned their focus to bringing back Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, and Tuchel was asked if the presence of the Belgian would affect their plans regarding Haaland. However, the German tactician made it perfectly clear that he wouldn’t hesitate to use both strikers in a partnership.