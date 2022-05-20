Juventus feel Pogba “tempted” by Turin return

Juventus are preparing to step up their intention to bring Paul Pogba back to their ranks when his contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. Apparently, the 29-year-old midfielder has a very lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain on his table, but the Serie A giants believe that he finds the prospect of returning to the place of his former triumphs and the club where he was made into a star intriguing.

Pogba left Juventus to join Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United back in 2016, for a fee reportedly exceeding €100 million. He was expected to power the return of the 20-time English champions to greatness, but he obviously fell short of that projection over the six years that have gone by since.

Pogba’s future has been a subject of speculation for a long time, with Real Madrid frequently credited with interest in his services as president Florentino Perez seeks to restore the ‘Galactico’ era at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Juventus and PSG were always mentioned in those reports too.

Juventus are set to be kept off the Serie A throne for a second season in a row, with the title to be decided in the last round between AC Milan and last year’s champions Inter. The club are obviously trying to rebuild a winning team, with several long-serving players set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer as free agents.

If he does return to his former club, Pogba will be hoping for more success at powering a return to greatness than the last time.