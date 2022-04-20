Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United

Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Pogba’s contract was set to expire last year, but United had the option to extend it by 12 months which they took up at the time to avoid losing his services for free. Now, however, they are once again facing the same prospect, and this time they don’t have such a mechanism at their disposal.

The 29-year-old was believed not to have made up his mind about the near future until now, even though his representatives have reportedly maintained contact with Real Madrid, as well as his former club Juventus. There was still a fair possibility for him to sign a new deal, but the jeers aimed at him by the home supporters at Old Trafford as he was walking off the pitch in the 74th minute of the match against Norwich City on Saturday, with the score standing at 2-2, two minutes before Cristiano Ronaldo completed his hat-trick with the winning goal, appears to have pushed him over the edge.

This season, the France international has started just 21 matches in all competitions due to injuries, and he was forced off the pitch after just 10 minutes of the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Apart from Real and Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also believed to be interested in signing Pogba on a free transfer this summer.

Pogba first joined United back in 2009 as a teenager, coming from Le Havre, but he never reached the first team. He ran his contract down and made his way to Juventus in 2012. United paid more than €100 million to bring him back four years later, and now it seems he’ll walk away for free again.