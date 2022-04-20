Tottenham Hotspur interested in re-signing Christian Eriksen amid Brentford uncertainty

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Christian Eriksen back to the club this summer, but the attacking midfielder is set to hold talks with Brentford first, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Eriksen spent six and a half years in North London, making a total of 305 appearances, in which he scored 69 goals and contributed 90 assists. He left the club to join Inter Milan in January 2020 for a reported fee of €27 million.

However, his time with the Nerazzurri was cut short following the cardiac arrest he suffered in Denmark’s opening match of the Euros last year. Once he was fitted in with an ICD, it became clear he wouldn’t play there again as the regulations in Italy don’t allow it, and on December 17th, his contract was terminated.

Brentford took a shot at bringing him back to the game and back to England on a six-month deal, and the 30-year-old has so far scored once and assisted twice in six Premier League matches for the Bees. With the expiration date on the contract moving closer, his former club, now led by Antonio Conte with whom Eriksen won the Serie A title at Inter last season, are keeping an eye on developments, but they’ll have to wait until he’s at least spoken to Brentford about a new contract.