Liverpool to consider Brighton’s Ben White after Van Dijk injury

Liverpool are considering a January swoop for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, according to the Mirror.

Manager Jurgen Klopp stated on more than one occasion ahead of the start of the season that he was happy with his options for the centre-back positions, despite Dejan Lovren leaving for Zenit St Petersburg earlier this summer. He had three such players at his disposal in Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, but he made it clear that midfielder Fabinho could also play in that role.

However, after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford horror-tackled Van Dijk in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday and probably rendered him incapable of playing for the rest of the season, the situation has changed. The fact that Matip and Gomez have also been injured this season already only goes to show how dire the problem has suddenly become.

White was reportedly a subject of several failed bids from Leeds United over the summer.