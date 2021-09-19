Naby Keita set for new Liverpool contract talks

Liverpool signed just one player this summer – defender Ibrahima Konate was brought in from RB Leipzig to strengthen the centre-back department which was severely hit by injuries last term.

Instead of working on other incoming deals, they focused on handing out new contracts to key players who have already made a large contribution to the successes in the last couple of years. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, centre-back Virgil van Dijk, midfielder Fabinho, captain Jordan Henderson and left-back Andy Robertson all penned new long-term deals, and talks have reportedly been opened with the representatives of forward Mohamed Salah as well.

And according to Calciomercato, Naby Keita is also on the list of players the Merseysiders want to tie down for the foreseeable future. The midfielder, who arrived from RB Leipzig in 2018, wasn’t able to do much for the team in the previous seasons, with his efforts severely hampered by frequent injuries. In 2020-21, he only managed 16 appearances in all competitions, the fewest ever in a Liverpool shirt.

There were views expressed far and wide that Liverpool need to move on from Keita and sign a new midfield star, but it seems the 19-time English champions feel differently about it, particularly manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old Guinea international had a good pre-season and has enjoyed a great start to the 2021-22 campaign, topping his form off with a stunning volley which wrapped up their 3-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

Keita appeared in four of the five league games his team have played so far, as well as the Champions League triumph over AC Milan earlier this week.