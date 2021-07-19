Manchester City interested in Nuno Mendes

Manchester City are interested in signing Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

City have been struggling to secure a player who would establish himself as a regular first choice on the left defensive flank, with Benjamin Mendy struggling with frequent injuries. Manager Pep Guardiola has often utilized midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko in the role, but he obviously wants a proper left-back to join his ranks.

The talks between City and Sporting are ongoing, but they haven’t got very far as of yet. Sporting apparently demand €50 million to part ways with the 19-year-old, which is an amount considered too steep at the Etihad.