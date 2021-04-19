Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn attracts attention

You may have read that Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Jose Mourinho today (Monday), with Ryan Mason set to take over on a temporary basis.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

It remains to be seen what effect, if any, that decision will have on Steven Bergwijn, who had fallen out of favour completely and was left out of the squad for the last three matches under the Portuguese coach.

Bergwijn’s talent, coupled with his situation in North London, has attracted inquiries into his availability this summer, according to The Athletic. Chairman Daniel Levy isn’t harbouring any thoughts about selling the 23-year-old yet, which suggest that these approaches haven’t been encouraged by the club.