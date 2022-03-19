Lionel Messi will see out PSG contract

Lionel Messi has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain before the expiration of his contract, according to Marca. Th Ligue 1 giants are still dedicated to their dream of winning the Champions League, and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is ready to take up the challenge again next season.

There has been a lot of speculation on the subject following the shocking PSG exit from this season’s competition at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16. They dominated the contest for the most part, with Kylian Mbappe scoring the only goal of the first leg and adding another in the second, but Karim Benzema then struck a hat-trick for Real to turn everything around within 17 minutes.

Reports coming from Spain continue to claim that Mbappe’s move on a free transfer at the end of the season is practically a done deal, and many have speculated on whether Messi would be interested in following the French forward through the exit door. However, it seems that’s not the case and Messi plans to see out his contract with PSG, which expires in the summer of 2023.

Depending on whether PSG sign a suitable replacement for Mbappe in the summer and on the coach they eventually appoint to replace Mauricio Pochettino, Messi’s role on the pitch might change slightly. The Argentinian has so far played a deeper role, focusing mostly on playmaking and providing Mbappe with lucid passes to latch onto. But next season, he may have to play a bit closer to the opposition goal and increase his own scoring tally again.