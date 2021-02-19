Cavani set for Manchester United extension talks – Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Edinson Cavani is set to hold talks with the club over the possibility of extending his current contract, which expires at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan striker didn’t travel to Spain and didn’t play in United’s convincing Europa League triumph away to Real Sociedad on Thursday due to a muscle issue. He has so far scored seven goals in 24 appearances for the club, but his contribution to the team is notable even when he doesn’t get on the scoresheet.

“I can only say Edinson has done well for us, I’ve been impressed with him and he’s gelled really well with the group,” Solksjaer said.

“We’ll sit down with him and speak with him in the near future, of course, to see his plans and our plans. You always speak to your players and with his contract situation, we’re very pleased with what he’s done.”