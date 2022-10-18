Diego Simeone denies speaking to Cristiano Ronaldo over Atletico Madrid move

Recent reports coming from Spain claimed Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone had spoken to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo about a potential move to the Wanda Metropolitano for the 37-year-old forward.

Simeone has, however, explicitly denied such claims, saying not only that he had never spoken to Ronaldo on that subject, but also that he could not imagine the former Real Madrid star ever playing for Atletico, just as he could not imagine himself ever coaching Real.

Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid, racking up a total of 581 goal involvements (450 goals, 131 assists) in 438 matches in all competitions, and winning four Champions League trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cups for Los Blancos. He also won the Ballon d’Or four times during his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, to go with the one he had already won before.