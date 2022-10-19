Edu and Saka happy at Arsenal amid reports of interest

There have been numerous rumours about Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka lately, as well as technical director Edu Gaspar.

The alleged interest from other clubs in these two men, if true, is no real surprise considering the quality with which they’ve been doing their respective jobs.

Edu took on his role in the summer of 2019, when the club was in a rather difficult moment. It seemed the trio of Ivan Gazidis, Sven Mislintat and Raul Sanllehi hadn’t done much to improve the situation before they left, and a couple of months later, Unai Emery was sacked and Mikel Arteta appointed in his place.

Edu was the man behind the decision to support Arteta when the 2021/22 season started badly, with three defeats in a row putting the team into the relegation zone in the Premier League. The call made at that moment has certainly proven itself as the right one, with Arsenal topping the English top flight and playing fantastic football at the moment. Edu was also the man who negotiated all the smart transfers completed in the last three years, as well as contract extensions with the existing players.

With all that in mind, it’s only natural for other clubs, seeking to achieve or maintain stability, are looking at the 44-year-old as a man with potential to get them what is needed.

Saka’s situation is similar. The winger is only 21, and an England international, and he’s been playing extremely well. On the pitch, he’s been one of the main reasons why Arsenal top the league at the moment.

And as Fabrizio Romano explains, clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have been monitoring his situation for a long time. But just like Edu, Saka is focused on Arsenal. His representatives are in talks with the club over a new contract since February, and there is a positive feeling about an agreement being reached soon.