CONFIRMED: Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have completed and confirmed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old midfielder, widely regarded as one of the best in the game, had been linked with the Premier League champions for a long time. He was obviously keen on the Anfield switch, while some reports suggested that Liverpool were unwilling to match Bayern’s asking price of €30 million.

However, a deal was finally agreed, reportedly at around €22m (£20m) spread over the four years of his contract with his new club, with £5m to come through add-ons. Bayern have thus managed to avoid losing the player for free next summer, while Liverpool got a world-class player a very reasonable price.