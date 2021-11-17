Barcelona keen on Salzburg talent Karim Adeyemi

According to German outlet Sport1, Barcelona are keen to sign Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg.

The 19-year-old striker has been on great form for the Austrian Bundesliga side this season, scoring 15 and assisting two goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Apparently, the Catalans are facing competition from Borussia Dortmund, who are likely to need a replacement for Erling Haaland soon. Dortmund are willing to pay up to €35 million for Adeyemi and match his agent’s demands regarding the proposed wages, but Barcelona would offer even more. Liverpool, whose famous front three are all approaching the twilight of their respective careers, have also been credited with interest. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both turn 30 next year; Roberto Firmino turned 30 last month.