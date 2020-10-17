Liverpool offload fringe players on English Deadline Day

It was a busy Deadline Day at Anfield on Friday. Liverpool were in a hurry to get some of their fringe players a chance for regular first team football, and they’ve mostly managed it, even if not perhaps in the way they would have preferred.

It has been claimed that for several of those who ended up going out on loan, the Premier League champions would have liked permanent transfers rather than temporary ones, but that desire wasn’t strong enough to see them reduce their rather hefty asking prices.

Be that as it may, the only player who left the club on a permanent basis on Friday was 18-year-old midfielder Herbie Kane, who joined Barnsley.

🗣️ Follow @herbiekane, our first new signing on deadline day… pic.twitter.com/yY1Tek1Pqy — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Harry Wilson was very close to joining Swansea City for the season, but Liverpool deemed the financial commitment the Welsh club were prepared to take on as too weak and the move fell through. Before that, a similar thing happened with a proposed permanent move to Burnley. He has now joined another Welsh club – Cardiff City – on loan.

Winger Harvey Elliott was initially supposed to stay put for 2019/20, but Liverpool’s early exit from the Carabao Cup and the failure of Xherdan Shaqiri to find a new club prompted a rethink, and they’ve now sent the 17-year-old to Blackburn Rovers to gain some first-team experience.

🙌 What a #DeadlineDay! ✍️ #Rovers are delighted to announce the loan signing of Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott on a season-long loan deal.#WeAreTogether 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/B5mRRreEwi — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 16, 2020

Finally, the Merseyside club’s youngest ever goalscorer Ben Woodburn has joined Blackpool in a temporary deal as well.

These moves follow those of Dejan Lovren to Zenit St. Petersburg, Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United, Ki-Jana Hoever to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ovie Ejaria to Reading, Marko Grujic’s loan to Porto, Sheyi Ojo’s loan to Cardiff City, and the loans of Loris Karius and Taiwo Awoniyi to Union Berlin.