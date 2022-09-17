Manchester United prepare for another window of spending as January approaches

It was a summer full of change for Manchester United. They appointed former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager, and spent well over £200 million on new signings to help the Dutch coach get his tactical ideas through to the pitch.

Paul Pogba left the club as a free agent to rejoin Juventus, and a number of fringe players, such as Jesse Lingard, goalkeeper Dean Henderson, left-back Alex Telles and winger Amad Diallo, followed the France international through the exit door, though the latter three only left on loan for the time being.

Meanwhile, the 20-time English champions signed left-back Tyrell Malacia who appears to have overtaken Luke Shaw in the pecking order, centre-back Lisandro Martinez who has shown his quality over club captain Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen who have added different dimensions to the midfield section, and eventually, winger Antony whose time at the club started with a goal on his debut, a 3-1 home win over Arsenal.

Nonetheless, according to the Daily Express, the owners have prepared another £100m to put at Ten Hag’s disposal for the upcoming transfer window in January. Apparently, the manager wants another right-back, a midfielder and a forward.

With the United squad looking rather deep already, this would indicate potential departures in the near future. The player talked about the most in recent months in that aspect is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract expires at the end of this season and who pushed hard to leave Old Trafford throughout the summer.

There was mention of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka being targeted by his former club Crystal Palace, but United eventually chose to keep for the time being, even though the 24-year-old has lost his place in the team to Diogo Dalot.