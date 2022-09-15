Liverpool ahead in Jude Bellingham race

The race for the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder next summer is certain to be fierce. The potential suitors are probably making contacts already, looking to lay the necessary groundwork to base their later swoop on.

At the age of 19, Bellingham seems like a fully formed top-class player already, which could be seen quite clearly during Dortmund’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday. Not many midfielders on the planet can do that well against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri. City boss Pep Guardiola himself praised the quality of the England international.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also spoke recently in glowing terms about Bellingham, adding that the only reason why his club did not make their move this summer was the fact that Dortmund weren’t interested in selling another star in the same window as Erling Haaland. Further more, The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath claims Liverpool are expected to be at the front of the race when the time comes.

It’s not unlikely, given that their need for a rebuild in the middle of the park will be significant come the end of the season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner will all be out of contract and it seems unrealistic to expect all three to be offered new deals at this point, for different reasons.

However, reports elsewhere have mentioned the two Manchester clubs, City and United, as Bellingham’s potential destination, while outlets in Spain suggest it’s Real Madrid where Dortmund’s latest sensation will likely end up.