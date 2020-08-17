Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new Arsenal contract

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is set to put an end to all speculation about his future by signing a new Arsenal contract, according to several media outlets.

The speculations arose throughout the 2019/20 season as the Gunners kept turning out disappointing results in the Premier League, with many suggesting the Gabonese forward would be forced to consider moving elsewhere in order to stand a chance of winning major trophies.

However, the performances of the team looked much better towards the end of the season, and the triumph in the FA Cup, where they first disposed of defenders Manchester City in the semifinal and then beat Chelsea in the final, was certainly a tangible piece of evidence as to the progress achieved under Mikel Arteta. Aubameyang scored a brace in both of those matches, showing his immense quality and importance to the team once again.

Having entered the final 12 months of his current deal, Aubameyang apparently sought assurances from the club that head coach Mikel Arteta would be backed in the transfer market and given enough time to instill his philosophy in full, as well as that their ambitions remain all about returning to the top of English football.

The signing of winger Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer was certainly a step in that direction, and the north London club are still being linked with the likes of defender Gabriel Magalhaes of Lille OSC, as well as midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Thomas Partey of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Arsenal signed Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund back in January 2018, and in the two and a half years that have passed since, his tally for the club stands at 70 goals in 109 games in all competitions.