Atletico Madrid name Trippier price

Atletico Madrid have let it be known they would not part with Kieran Trippier for anything less than £43 million, according to Sky Sports.

Having won the La Liga title in 2020-21, the Rojiblancos are keen to keep all their key players. They don’t want to sell Trippier at all, but if the 30-year-old England international asks to leave, they aren’t likely to stop him, providing their demand is met.

There have been reports claiming Manchester United have already had a bid for Trippier’s services turned down, but it seems no official offer has made its way from Manchester to Madrid as of yet.