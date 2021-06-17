AC Milan have completed and confirmed the signing of Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea on a permanent basis.

Having found the prospect of getting regular game-time at Stamford Bridge very difficult in 2020-21, the 23-year-old defender joined the Rossoneri on loan for the second half of the season and made 22 appearances in all competitions for the seven-time European champions.

At Milan, they didn’t hide the fact that they were impressed with his talent and performances, or their desire to turn the deal permanent. They’ve now reached and agreement with Chelsea, reportedly in the region of €30m, and Tomori has signed a contract set to keep him at San Siro until 2025.