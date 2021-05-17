Moise Kean hopeful of PSG stay

Moise Kean took to Instagram to express the hope he will still be playing for Paris Saint-Germain next season.

The 21-year-old forward has been searching for a club that would be a good fit for his talents and character ever since becoming a first team player at Juventus in 2017. He was immediately shipped out on loan to Hellas Verona to return a year later, but he still wasn’t ready to make impact in Turin. Everton came in with an offer of €27.5 million in 2019 and he was on his way to the Premier League, but PSG stepped in to take him on loan last year.

Kean has scored 17 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, with one game to go.