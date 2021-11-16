Eddie Nketiah close to Arsenal exit?

Arsenal are getting dangerously close to losing Eddie Nketiah when his contract expires next summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

There has been much speculation over the future of the 22-year-old striker in recent months. With the end of his deal approaching fast and no agreement on a new one on the horizon, it seems increasingly likely that Nketiah will be playing somewhere else next season. Come January 1, he will be free to talk to clubs outside England.

Nketiah’s reluctance to recommit his services to the Gunners is apparently the result of a lack of game-time under Mikel Arteta. The youngster has only played twice for the first team this term, both in the Carabao Cup, and scored two goals. He is yet to play in the Premier League.