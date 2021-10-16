Manchester City a possibility for Robert Lewandowski

There has been talk in recent months about Robert Lewandowski potentially leaving Bayern Munich in the near future. The Polish star was said to be keen for a change after eight extremely fruitful years with the Bavarians. In all competitions, he has so far netted 307 goals and produced 66 assists in 337 matches for the club, winning seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal trophies and the 2019-20 Champions League.

And speaking to German outlet SportBild, his representative Pini Zahavi has revealed the 33-year-old could embark on a challenge in the Premier League by joining reigning champions Manchester City.

City have indeed been looking to sign a top-class striker to fill the boots of Sergio Aguero, the club’s record scorer who left this summer and joined Barcelona as a free agent. They were willing to spend over £100 million on England captain Harry Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur held a firm stance in not selling their most-prized asset. Borussia Dortmund absolutely refused to talk about Erling Haaland, and Chelsea snatched their remaining reported target, Romelu Lukaku. City boss Pep Guardiola recently admitted quite openly that his team needs ‘a weapon’, a proper striker.

It seems Lewandowski, a definition of a proper striker by all measuring units possible who isn’t slowing down despite his age, would be a good fit at the Etihad. He has 13 goals and one assist in 10 matches in all competitions this season.

However, much like Spurs and Dortmund this summer, Bayern aren’t willing to part ways with their ‘weapon’ any time soon. They intend to keep him beyond 2023, when his current contract expires, though they feel no need to rush a new deal just yet.