Napoli close to Tanguy Ndombele loan

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are set to complete the signing of Tanguy Ndombele on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old midfielder is expected to come in and replace Fabian Ruiz, who is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs signed Ndombele as their club record for a fee around €60 million from Olympique Lyon in 2019, but he gradually fell out of favour first under Jose Mourinho, then Nuno Esprito Santo. The arrival of Antonio Conte appears to have sealed his fate and he was sent back to Lyon on loan for the second part of 2021/22. Given that his contract has three years left to run, it will be interesting to see what happens at the end of the season.

Having played 91 matches in all competitions, Ndombele scored 10 goals and made nine assists for Spurs.