Barcelona: Lewandowski agreement reached, five players told to leave

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the proposed transfer of Robert Lewandowski, according to multiple sources. The fee for the striker, set to turn 34 next month, is believed to be set around €50 million.

Barcelona have been pursuing Lewandowski for some time, and unrest had awoken inside the Bavarians’ camp as the Poland international openly stated he could not imagine himself playing for Bayern even again after the 2021/22 season had ended.

The price may seem small for the Catalans to pay for a player who scored 344 goals and produced 72 assists in 375 matches for the Bundesliga champions, not to mention all the trophies he’s won, but given his age and the fact that he is already in the final year of contract, Bayern have certainly got themselves a good deal.

On the other hand, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have informed four players that they’re expected to find new clubs and leave as soon as possible – forward Martin Braithwaite, defenders Oscar Mingueza and Samuel Umtiti, midfielder Riqui Puig, and goalkeeper Neto. Head coach Xavi Hernandez has left the quartet out of his squad for the pre-season tour in the USA.

Official: Barcelona manager Xavi has left out of the squad for US tour the following players. ❌🔵🔴 #FCB ▫️ Martin Braithwaite

▫️ Neto Barça want them to leave as soon as possible. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

On Friday, Barcelona completed the signing of winger Raphinha from Leeds United, agreeing to pay €58m as the guaranteed part of the fee, along with add-ons the amount of which varies in reports between €7m and €10m. With the expected arrival Lewandowski set to lighten their pockets further, they obviously need to sell players to be able to fund the incoming deals.

Barcelona are also trying to push out Frenkie de Jong, for whom they’ve already reached an agreement with Manchester United, but the Dutch midfielder himself is still insisting he wants to stay put.