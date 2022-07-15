CONFIRMED: Barcelona sign Raphinha

Barcelona have completed and confirmed the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United.

The agreement between the two clubs was reached several days ago and on Wednesday, the 25-year-old winger arrived to the Catalan city to undergo the medical. Everything is now done and Barcelona have scheduled unveiling Raphinha as their new player for later today (Friday).

The fee Barcelona are obligated to pay regardless of anything amounts to €58 million, with another €7m (some reports say €10m) to come in the form of add-ons.

Leeds signed Raphinha from Stade Rennais in 2020, and in 67 matches he played in all competitions for the English club since, he scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists.