Barcelona and Bayern Munich interested in Andreas Christensen

Chelsea are currently in a difficult situation regarding their back line. Three of the four most-frequently used defenders in their ranks will be out of contract at the end of the season, and none of them looks very likely to sign a new deal any time soon.

While Antonio Rudiger appears to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, captain Cesar Azpilicueta is said to be of interest to Barcelona. Andreas Christensen is, according to Fabrizio Romano, also of interest to the Catalan club, though they may have to beat Bayern Munich in that particular race.

Barcelona are looking to rebuild their team with affordable signings due to financial difficulties plaguing them at the moment. Meanwhile, Bayern lost David Alaba to Real Madrid last summer and Niklas Sule might be on his way out of the Allianz Arena soon as well. Both teams could therefore do with a player like Christensen joining their ranks in the summer on a free transfer.

As for Chelsea, the Champions League holders are still hoping to have the 25-year-old in their ranks beyond the expiration of the current contract. There is an offer of a new deal placed on the table for the defender to consider, and even though the Denmark international is now free to talk to clubs outside England, they hope it’s not too late for him to change his mind and sign it.

Christensen joined Chelsea’s Under-18 side from the academy at Brondby and having been promoted to the first team in 2015, he was sent out to Borussia Monchengladbach on a two-season loan. Since returning in 2017, he’s made a total of 148 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring twice.