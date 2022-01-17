Chelsea want Layvin Kurzawa on loan

Having lost the services of Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season to an anterior crucial ligament injury, Chelsea are keen to strengthen their ranks in the left-back position until the England international returns to action. Their only option in that role at the moment is Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea are forced to continue their efforts to solve the issue after Olympique Lyon utterly rejected their proposals to send Emerson Palmieri back. The Italian is currently on loan with the Ligue 1 side and Chelsea have no option to recall him against the will of Lyon. It’s been reported that the Champions League holders were willing to pay around €4 million bring their own player back to Stamford Bridge, but Lyon obviously weren’t interested. The London Blues cannot recall 19-year-old Ian Maatsen from Coventry this month either.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea’s attention has now turned towards the idea of taking Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the rest of the season.

Kurzawa, who has 13 caps as a France international under his belt, joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2015. His contract at the Parc des Princes does not expire before the summer of 2024, but it seems clear that at the moment, there’s no place for him in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans. The 29-year-old has only made one appearance for PSG this term, and that came in the French Super Cup defeat to LOSC Lille back in early August, and lasted only nine minutes.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel spent two and a half years in charge of the team at PSG and obviously knows Kurzawa well.