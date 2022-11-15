Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan rules out Liverpool move amid future uncertainty

The current contract of Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City is drawing to close, being set to expire at the end of the season.

According to the 32-year-old himself, there have been no developments regarding what happens after that, no new deal appears to be forth coming, but there is one thing Gundogan has made perfectly clear – he won’t be reuniting with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Germany international was signed for Borussia Dortmund by Klopp in 2011, and the pair worked together for three years before the current Liverpool boss left the club. Gundogan joined Pep Guardiola’s City in 2016, encouraged by Klopp himself to go for it.

The versatile midfielder has so far made 273 appearances for his current club, scoring 51 goals and producing 35 assists. Having won the Bundesliga under Klopp, he’s added four Premier League titles, four League Cups, one FA Cup and one Community Shield to his impressive record at the Etihad.

Gundogan on contract expiring in June: “The summer of 2023 still feels so far away, I’m relaxed – and it’s not even clear what’s going to happen to our coach”, told @Kicker. 🔵 #MCFC “I feel very comfortable in Manchester and I’m happy. Liverpool move? I can rule out that”. pic.twitter.com/hSXRTnRTsl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2022

Gundogan was linked with Barcelona in the past.