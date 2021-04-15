Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno open to everything for the future

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has two years left on his contract at Arsenal, and speaking to the press ahead of the Gunners’ second leg against Slavia Prague in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, he said his future was unclear as he remains open to all possibilities.

Leno was trained as a footballer at the academy at Stuttgart, which he left as soon as he earned first team promotion in 2011 to join Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan. The trial there obviously went well and the deal was made permanent the following summer. After 304 games in which he wore the Leverkusen badge, he moved to Arsenal for a fee reportedly amounting to €25 million in 2018, when the Gunners were undergoing a rebuilding project with Unai Emery who had just succeeded club icon Arsene Wenger in the dugout.

He has so far stood between the posts 109 times in all competitions for the Gunners and kept 30 clean sheets. He has established himself firmly as the No.1 ‘keeper, and even the superb form of Emiliano Martinez while he was injured towards the end of last season could not displace him.

Leno says he is happy at Arsenal. He could sign a new contract and stay put past 2023, believing he has a lot of good years ahead in his career at the age of 29. However, he admits he would also be open to a move away.

“I’m very happy at the club,” he said. “I don’t know what will come in the future. I am open to everything, maybe a new adventure, or to stay at Arsenal.”