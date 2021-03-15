Christian Pulisic fights for Chelsea place amid top-club interest

Christian Pulisic is ignoring the reported interest from ‘top clubs’ and is fighting for a place at Chelsea at the moment, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, but no definite decision on his future will be made before the end of the season.

Christian Pulisic has always been respectful with Chelsea – great professional. There’s interest from top clubs in case he’ll leave, normal for this kind of talent. But Pulisic is still fighting for Chelsea… and nothing will be decided before June. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2021

Reports elsewhere have named two clubs potentially interested in the 22-year-old winger as Manchester United and Liverpool.

Pulisic started only 10 of the 28 Premier League games Chelsea have played this season so far, missing six through injury or illness and appearing nine times off the bench. In all competitions, he has two goals and one assist to his name in 26 appearances.