Riyad Mahrez Considering PSG Switch

Paris Saint-Germain know they might lose Neymar next summer, as the Brazil international is reportedly keen to complete a move back to Barcelona before the start of next season. If that’s the case, then Les Parisiens have already found a potential replacement.

We’re talking about none other than Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria international would be open to leave Manchester City once the 2019-20 season ends, as the Premier League giants might not be able to play in the UEFA Champions League in two more years. Mahrez, as a result, would be keen to play for a team that’s eligible to participate in that competition.

Mahrez would fit quite well at PSG. With or without Neymar, Mahrez would offer a great sense of tactical versatility in the final meters thanks to his ability to play all over the attacking third. He fits better when deployed in a central role, however, and PSG do not have a current specialist on that role.

A trio of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mahrez while playing behind Mauro Icardi would create one of the best attacking foursomes in the world. It will all depend on what happens with The Citizens, however, as there are no indications that they would be open to part ways with the former Leicester City star.