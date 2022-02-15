Wilfried Zaha reluctant to extend Crystal Palace contract

As things stand at the moment, Wilfried Zaha is reportedly very reluctant to sign a new contract with Crystal Palace, with his current deal expiring in less than 18 months.

The winger wanted to leave the club in 2019, when Everton and Arsenal were said to be holding serious interest in his services, but at the time, Palace demanded no less than £80 million to relinquish his services. Neither of the two reported suitors was willing to pay that amount and he stayed put.

The situation is now different. Palace will be aware that their ability to keep the Ivory Coast international against his wishes is disappearing rapidly, as well as that his market value is nowhere near the level of three years ago. That’s why they’re hoping still to convince him to sign a new deal soon, though it doesn’t look good right now.

On the other hand, the situation is now different for Zaha himself too. Turning 30 later this year, he isn’t likely to attract as much interest as before, and there is a feeling that the right time to join a bigger club may have passed him by.