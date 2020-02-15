Chelsea Could Land Inter Midfielder

Inter Milan have been doing a lot of shopping in the past twk transfer windows. After plenty of new signatures, especially from Premier League, Nerazzuri have strengthened their side and started their push for a Serie A title. But they want to do more in the summer.

However, after a lot of spending, they will need to raise some money to help them improve themselves. It was already earlier reported that Antonio Conte would not mind losing Matias Vecino if replaced properly and it looks like Chelsea might be the team to do it.

Accorsing to the Express, Chelsea are set to meet the 27 million euros asking price that would see the Uruguayan make the move to England. Vecino is 28 and has made 20 appearances for Inter this season. Also, it is worth noting Chelsea are eager to finish their deals as soon as possible, similarly to what they did with Hakim Ziyech this week.