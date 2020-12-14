Arsenal’s William Saliba prefers UK loan

Arsenal signed William Saliba from Saint-Etienne for €30 million in the summer of 2019. Being 18 years old at the time, he was immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side to gain further experience, but the loan did not yield desired results due to his season back in France being interrupted by injuries and prematurely ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, Saliba arrived to north London this year still unprepared and, finding a new coach in the place of the one who asked for his signing (Mikel Arteta had replaced Unai Emery earlier), he was deemed not ready to join the first team.

Arteta recently confirmed that Arsenal are looking for a suitable loan destination for Saliba, and The Athletic claim the player himself would prefer to stay in the UK.