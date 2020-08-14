Liverpool and Bayern in Thiago talks?

Reports suggesting Liverpool’s interest in Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara have been circling through various media outlets for a long time, but now, however, German Bild are saying that official talks between the two clubs have been opened. On the other hand, Liverpool Echo believe the claim to be inaccurate.

The 29-year-old midfielder has already informed his club of his desire to try himself against a new challenge, and amid the Liverpool links, Bayern head coach Hans-Dieter Flick expressed his view that the Premier League would suit the midfielder well.

There’s practically no doubt that Thiago’s quality would make him a valuable asset for any club he might eventually join. The only question is, do Liverpool need another midfielder?

With the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri already in their ranks, as well as the addition of talented 19-year-old Curtis Jones who is set to replace Adam Lallana in the squad, it seems that segment of the team is well-stocked.

On the other hand, Wijnaldum is the only key member of Jurgen Klopp’s team who is approaching the end of his contract (it has entered its final 12 months), and if a new one isn’t thrashed out soon, a move for Thiago would certainly make sense.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern stand firm on their valuation of €30m for the player, which Liverpool are reluctant to pay at the moment due to Thiago being 29 and like Wijnaldum, in the last year of his contract.

It’s hard to draw any substantial conclusions regarding this particular story at this point, but it will be interesting to see if the move goes through in the end. The picture could become much clearer once Bayern end their involvement in the 2019/20 Champions League, where they are set to face Barcelona in the semifinals tonight (Friday).