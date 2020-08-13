Jan Vertonghen having Benfica medical

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has undergone a medical ahead of a proposed move to Benfica, according to the BBC.

The 33-year-old Belgium international spent eight years and made over 300 appearances for Spurs in that time. However, he left the club without any trophies to show for his efforts, despite reaching the 2015 League Cup and the 2019 Champions League finals.

As for Benfica, they finished second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga in 2019/20, five points behind title winners Porto, and will enter the Champions League qualifications in the third round, but first they will try to strengthen their team sufficiently to pip their biggest domestic rivals to the throne in 2020/21.

Signing a player like Vertonghen, full of quality and experience, would certainly seem like a big step in the right direction.