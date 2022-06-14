Leeds and Bayern in Marc Roca talks

Leeds United and Bayern Munich are in advanced talks about the proposed transfer of Marc Roca, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch wants the 25-year-old midfielder to join his ranks at Elland Road, and while Bayern were initially looking for €15 million for the services of the player who hasn’t made particular impact for the Bundesliga champions since his arrival from Espanyol in 2020, an agreement is now close on €12m as a guaranteed part of the fee with another €2m to potentially come through add-ons.

Roca has played for Bayern just 24 times in all competitions, and even though his contract does not expire before 2025, he obviously needs to move on in search of regular game-time.