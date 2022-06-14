CONFIRMED: Liverpool sign Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have completed and confirmed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

There has been a lot of talk about the financial aspect of this deal, and the figure reportedly stands at €80 million plus €20m to potentially come through various add-ons, which will in the end decide if it breaks the Merseysiders’ record or not.

There has been plenty of interest in the services of the Uruguayan striker, and it eventually came down to Manchester United or Liverpool. The player himself was said to be only interested in joining Jurgen Klopp’s ranks at Anfield once he learned of their interest, and the deal is now done.

Liverpool have their new striker, and the 22-year-old could turn out to be a replacement for Sadio Mane who is a target for Bayern Munich at the moment. Nunez will wear the shirt No.27, recently vacated by Divock Origi.