Sevilla to tempt Sergio Ramos back

Sevilla might try and tempt Sergio Ramos to return to the the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this summer, after he left and spent 16 extremely successful years at Real Madrid, according to AS.

The 35-year-old, who has so far made 671 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 101 goals – an incredible number for a defender, will be out of contract at the end of this month and his future remains far from resolved. He has reportedly refused several offers of a new deal from Real, all of which would have him bound only for a year while he wants at least double that duration.

Not being overly keen on moving away from Santiago Bernabeu and Real also desiring to keep hold of their captain, it was believed an agreement would soon be found and Ramos would still wear the famous white shirt next season, in which he won four Champions League trophies, five La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey twice, three UEFA Super Cups and four FIFA Club World Cups.

However, Sevilla, whose academy fired Ramos into the waters of professional football, have now apparently offered him a deal of no less than five years, which will certainly throw a completely different light on his negotiations with Real.

Ramos recently said he felt age was just a number in his head, feeling he could go on playing for a long time yet. However, the fact remains that he has had a torrid 2021 so far, making only three appearances since the turn of the year through a torn meniscus, a muscle injury, a positive Covid-19 test and an irritated tendon.