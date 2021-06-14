Everton and Leeds keen on Marcelo

Real Madrid have decided to cash in on Marcelo this summer, according to the Mirror, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti not planning a role for the Brazilian veteran from this point on. Marcelo’s representatives have therefore already started looking for potential suitors for the 33-year-old, who would prefer a move either to England or to Italy.

Apparently, Everton are considered the early favorites to land the experienced left-back, who scored 38 goals and made 101 assists in 528 matches for Real in all competitions since 2007, but Leeds United are believed to be interested as well.

Playing for Real, Marcelo won the Champions League four times, the UEFA Super Cup three times, the FIFA Club World Cup four times, the La Liga title five times, and the Copa del Rey twice. Quite an illustrious career.