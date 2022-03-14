Ilkay Gundogan to renew Manchester City contract despite Barcelona interest

The current contract of Ilkay Gundogan with Manchester City expires in the summer of 2023, and according to Marca, Barcelona are considering an attempt to take advantage of the situation and sign him either for a reduced fee this summer, or on a free transfer 12 months later.

However, the 54-cap Germany international is apparently completely happy at the Etihad and has no intention of leaving the Premier League champions any time soon.

Gundogan’s senior career began at FC Nuremberg, and in 2011, he was signed for Borussia Dortmund, interestingly enough, by current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Five years later, he moved on to Manchester City, and has so far made 242 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring 46 goals and contributing 32 assists. He’s won three Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup at his current club, and being an important player there, his desire to stay put is completely understandable.